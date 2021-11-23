One arrested after ‘brutal’ curb-stomping, police still searching for 2 additional suspects

ST GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Police have arrested one suspect Saturday for his involvement in a brutal attack that was caught on video, showing the victim getting his head kicked into concrete last month.

After a monthlong investigation, Police have arrested Riley Ballard, 22, for second-degree felony aggravated assault for his involvement in a fight that occurred on Oct. 24.

Officers responded to reports of disorderly conduct around 4 a.m. on Oct. 24, about a man who was driving while intoxicated and taunting males into fighting with him, a probable cause statement says. When police arrived on the scene they found the man sitting in his car, bleeding profusely from the top of his head, with a large hole on the left side of his nose by his eye socket.

The victim told police that he had been jumped by three males who “looked like cowboys.” He also told officers that they had stomped his head multiple times into the concrete near the road.

After being placed under arrest for DUI, the victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a broken nose and a severe concussion from the incident.

A separate witness called in later that same day telling police that he had captured the fight on surveillance cameras at his home. After reviewing the footage, police were able to identify Ballard as one of the suspects.

The video showed three men stomping on the victim’s head for about 25-30 seconds. It also showed Ballard punching the victim four times in the face and kicking him three times in the back, and then stomping on his head six times. Ballard then walked to the front of the victim and kicked him directly in the face two times before walking away.

When officers found the home that the altercation began at, they came across two more witnesses who named Ballard as one of the three men that assaulted the victim.

After interviewing Ballard, he was arrested and booked into jail.

Police are still searching for the other two suspects.