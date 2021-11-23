On trial for murdering friend, SLC man also charged with threatening victim’s family on Facebook

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man who has been charged with allegedly murdering his roommate, who he had been friends with since junior high, is now charged with threatening the victim’s family.

Jesse Bruce, 43, was charged Monday with two counts for retaliation against a witness, a third-degree felony after he contacted the family of Corey Haney, the man he allegedly murdered in 2019.

On Nov.18, Police received reports from Haney’s mother stating that Bruce sent her an intimidating message on Facebook Messenger.

The message reads as follows:

“I have documented evidence of Corey [raping], yes [raping] women. I will release unless you stop your endless assault against me. Countersuits are also pending already. How much mud do you want released against your precious family?” I have been patient. Very patient. You keep attacking me and my family in public. You know not the truth or what happened. Your guilt is driving you. It is sad and pathetic.”

Bruce also sent a Facebook message to Haney’s brother. After receiving the reports, police were able to match the profile to Jesse Bruce.

In 2019, Salt Lake City police responded to an emergency call at Haney’s home. When they arrived, they found Haney dead.

Haney’s mother said the two were friends in junior high and Haney had offered a room to Bruce who was down on his luck.

During the initial investigation, Haney and told Police that the stabbing was done in self-defense. However, the state medical examiner determined it was was homicide based on the multiple stab wounds to Haney’s neck and head.

Bruce was charged with first-degree murder but the trial was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, Bruce had bonded out of jail after the judge reduced his bail from $1 million to $250,000. He was released from jail on July 28, 2020, and fitted with a GPS tracking device.

Bruce is currently being held in Salt Lake County jail on a $5,000 bond.