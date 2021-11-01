On-Demand laundry pickup expands to Salt Lake City

NEW YORK – JULY 18: A Maytag washer is displayed in a store July 18, 2005 in New York City. Whirlpool on Sunday offered to buy Maytag, the maker of Hoover vacuum cleaners and Amana appliances, for $1.3 billion, out-bidding the $1.125 billion pact with private equity firm Ripplewood and possibly sparking a bid war between the companies. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A national, on-demand laundry pickup, cleaning, and delivery service is expanding to Salt Lake City.

SudShare, the first national on-demand laundry pickup service, which serves over 400 cities nationwide, is an app that aims to create an easy-to-use, seamless digital marketplace for laundry services. Some customers describe the service as “like Uber, but for laundry,” a press release says.

The app was created by 17-year-old Nachshon Fertel who wanted to find a way to help his mother with the laundry their family of seven generated.

The app charges $1 per pound of clothing and offers “SudSters,” also known as the washers, the opportunity to be their own boss while earning $15-$20 per hour from the safety and comfort of their own homes.

According to the company’s website, the gig offers people who need to work from home an opportunity to not be left out of the workforce.

As of right now, there are over 50,000 Sudsters who the company coins as their “home-based laundry professionals.”