WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – The two U.S. speed skaters and long-time friends who represented Utah on the world stage in Beijing, Brittany Bowe and Erin Jackson, have now found their way back home to Salt Lake City.

The women will be teaming up once again on the afternoon of Feb. 25 to bond over another shared passion: Raising Cane’s chicken fingers.

The Winter Games medalists will be surprising fans at Raising Cane’s West Valley City restaurant, located at 346 South 5600 West.

The friendship blossomed before America’s eyes when Bowe gave up her position for Beijing so her teammate, Jackson, could skate in her place.

Jackson went on to win gold in the 500 meters and made history as the first African American woman to take home a speed skating medal in the Winter Olympics.

In turn, the U.S. skating team voted Bowe the honor of carrying the flag during the game’s Opening Ceremonies. Bowe additionally had her own moment in the spotlight when she scored bronze in the 1,000-meter race.

Don’t miss your chance to celebrate these women’s victories by indulging in their favorite post-games treat served up by the legends themselves in the Raising Cane’s drive-thru beginning at noon.