SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Olympic leaders visited the Utah State Capitol Thursday to support a bill and resolution that could give local lawmakers more control over the Olympic games if they are to happen in Utah.

H.B. 430, heading to the governor’s desk today, seeks to enact the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Act, which in turn creates the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Coordination Committee. The Committee will consist of lawmakers from both the House and Senate who are tasked to review and advise the Legislature on issues regarding hosting the games.

“Utah has all the elements that not only make great Olympics but carry on a legacy of sports that has become a part of our culture and provide remarkable opportunities for our youth to participate,” said bill sponsor Rep. Jon Hawkins (R-Pleasant Grove).

Another resolution passed yesterday and also to be signed by the governor describes legislators’ support for Utah to host Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in the future. The resolution guarantees that the Committee will provide the necessary infrastructure, such as transportation, health and safety measures, in time for the Games.

Leaders from the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee were in attendance at the Capitol Thursday, Feb. 16, to witness the reading and voting for laws relating to future Winter Games in the state.

“We’re so excited because our infrastructure is even better [than before],” said Fraser Bullock with the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games. “You go to Vivint Arena and look at the upgrades they have done — it’s incredible.”

The goal is to bring the Olympics back to Utah in either 2030 or 2034.

Utah leaders, including Gov. Spencer Cox and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, gave a presentation to the International Olympic Committee’s Future Host Commission last November as part of their ongoing efforts.

“These interactions with the Commission have been a valuable two-way feedback tool,” said Fraser Bullock, CEO and President of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games. “While this process is focused on 2030, we made it clear we are available to host in either 2030 or 2034, whenever it best meets the needs of both the Olympic and Paralympic Movements, as well as our Utah host communities.”