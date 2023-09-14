SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has chosen Salt Lake City as the American bid city for the 2030 or 2034 Winter Olympics, according to the Associated Press.

The Associated Press reported Thursday, Sept. 14, that the U.S. committee has “put Salt Lake City up as a candidate for ‘targeted dialogue’ with the International Olympic Committee.” USOPC also said it was open to hosting in 2030 but would prefer to host in 2034, likely due to the fact that Los Angeles is hosting the 2030 Summer Games.

In June, The Hill reported that USOPC chairman Gene Skyes said the U.S. committee was ready to support Salt Lake City in its desire to host another Olympic event.

“What we’re trying to make sure we share with you is our stance of enthusiasm and confidence that Salt Lake City is on the right track,” Skyes told The Hill reporters.

Salt Lake City hosted the Winter Games in 2002 and has the environmental and social factors that are required for a successful Olympics event, according to a University of Utah study released earlier this year. The study showed that 82% of Utahns are in favor of hosting another Winter Games which gives it an advantage, according to the IOC.

The study also emphasized the sustainability benefits of hosting another event as Salt Lake City still has much of the infrastructure developed from the 2002 Games and has had recent improvements to the nearby airport and hotels.

The sustainability point makes Utah a highly favorable option as the IOC has recently switched its focus to using existing facilities rather than building new ones.

The U.S. committee mirrored that point when it said Salt Lake City would be the most ready and flexible candidate to host in either of the upcoming years, according to the AP report.

Canada and Japan pulled out of the running for the 2030 Winter Games, however, Sweden, Switzerland, and France recently began showing interest in a possible bid. While the 2030 host was going to be chosen next month, it will now most likely be chosen on the eve of next year’s Olympics in Paris, AP reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.