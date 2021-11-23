Old hotel remodeled into 134 studio rooms for homeless in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – More than 130 people who are either 55 plus or veterans are moving into a remodeled hotel. What was once the Airport Inn, is now “The Point,” an extended stay shelter that provides studio living. Craig Frye has been waiting for something like this for 2 ½ years.

“It’s been a rough go the last few years,” said Frye.

Now, Frye has his own bed, TV, and bathroom.

CEO of Switchpoint Community Resource Center, Carol Hollowell tells ABC4 a lot of people they serve have money, just not enough for their own place.

“We’re charging $450 a month rent. And that allows somebody who’s making $872 in Social Security somewhere that they can afford too,” said Hollowell.

The rent includes daily continental breakfasts, family style dinners and several support services.

“We’ll have volunteer activities. We’ll have case management activities where they can come in from mental health services, or some maybe they need to get their ID back or get into medical assistance or something like that,” said Hollowell.

Hollowell said this new shelter is one of the least expensive places to stay in Salt Lake City, but the best part is this place can be a permanent home.

“Just the ability to have their own place and have privacy and to be able to feel like it’s safe and secure,” said Hollowell.

Frye calls “The Point” a light at the end of the tunnel. A light, he can turn off when he’s ready to call it a night.

More than 100 people are already on a waitlist for “The Point.”