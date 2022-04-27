(ABC4) – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt recently signed a bill that would prohibit the use of nonbinary gender markers on state birth certificates. This kind of ban is the first of its kind in the country.
While many states only offer male or female options for birth certificates, Oklahoma becomes the first state to write off nonbinary as completely prohibited.
Currently 13 states and Washington D.C. offer non-binary birth certificates
Here’s the states that offer these types of birth certificates
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Illinois
Maine
Michigan
Nevada
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
Oregon
Rhode Island
Utah
Washington D.C.
The U.S State Department recently announced it had issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation. This announcement comes after 15 other countries allowed non-binary as a gender identifier on their passports.
Non-binary driver’s licenses, and state IDs are only issued in 25 states so far.
Utah is among these states that offer both options of non-binary birth certificates and driver’s licenses.