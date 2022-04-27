(ABC4) – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt recently signed a bill that would prohibit the use of nonbinary gender markers on state birth certificates. This kind of ban is the first of its kind in the country.

While many states only offer male or female options for birth certificates, Oklahoma becomes the first state to write off nonbinary as completely prohibited.

Currently 13 states and Washington D.C. offer non-binary birth certificates

Here’s the states that offer these types of birth certificates

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Illinois

Maine

Michigan

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Oregon

Rhode Island

Utah

Washington D.C.

The U.S State Department recently announced it had issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation. This announcement comes after 15 other countries allowed non-binary as a gender identifier on their passports.

Non-binary driver’s licenses, and state IDs are only issued in 25 states so far.

Utah is among these states that offer both options of non-binary birth certificates and driver’s licenses.