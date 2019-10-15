OHV crashes in Wasatch County killing one

WASATCH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – One person is dead after an off-highway vehicle crashed in Wasatch County Monday.

Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call reporting a crash in the Snake Creek area around 10 a.m.

Deputies said two people were on the OHV when they driver lost control while traveling down an embankment.

The passenger was able to jump from the vehicle before it rolled, but the driver was ejected and sustained fatal injuries, deputies said.

The identities of those involved in the crash were not released.

LATEST POSTS: