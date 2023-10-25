SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s not every day you wake up and make your morning commute in a giant hotdog, much less get to drive across the country in one. Imagine becoming an expert in Oscar Mayer history and, of course, the puns – “Hey, I get Shot-Bun today.” “Relishing” getting to “meat” new people and of course singing the iconic B-O-L-O-G-N-A jingle on cue.

For two young women, that is exactly their daily routine. Ann Kerr, aka “Angus Ann” and her cohort Allison Silibovsky or “Allie Dog,” are Hotdoggers for Oscar Mayer and are touring the western United States in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. They will be making stops across the Wasatch Front this week handing out Wienermobilia and lots of meaty puns.

Angus Ann and Allie Dog are graduates from Hot Dog High – a two-week Oscar Mayer training program that teaches Hotdoggers everything from food styling, social media creation, media training, brand management, and of course, how to drive the iconic meat-based transportation known as the Wienermobile.

“Allie Dog” and “Angus Ann” are two of twelve Hotdoggers driving cross-country in the Oscar Mayer Wienermoblile as graduates of Hot Dog High. (Photo’s courtesy Ann Kerr)

The Wienermobile is 60 hot dogs long, 24 hot dogs tall, and 18 hot dogs wide and weighs as much as 40,000 one-pound packages of Oscar Mayer Beef Franks – or in standard math, 27 feet long, 11 feet tall, and 8 feet wide. According to Motor Trend, the massive hot dog can go 0-60 mph in just under 30 seconds. Hotdoggers work with retired police instructors on a closed course first, practicing in a Sprinter Van before moving up to the Wienermobile.

While it would be a dream job for a lot of people, being a Hotdogger is fleeting. Hot Dog High graduates are hired for one year. Currently, six Wienermobiles are winding their way across the country, each with two Hotdoggers on board. Each pair covers one region of the country and starts their journey in June right after graduation. The pairs will meet new companions halfway through their journey in January to finish up their nearly 40,000-mile adventure.

Sadly, after the year, the Hotdoggers are considered “expired meat” and join the ranks of Hotdogger Alumni. Don’t feel bad for them though, Hotdogger Alumni can be found all over the country and reunion opportunities are plentiful.

Wienermobile Hotdoggers aren’t just about the hot dog world, they are about community. When the giant Beef Frank rolls into town, they can be found helping at service events, as well as grocery store openings and community events. A special event that Hotdoggers look forward to is when they get to choose a worthy charity.

Angus Ann and Allie Dog chose Making Strides of Utah and will be at the event this Saturday, Oct. 28, at Liberty Park starting at 7 a.m. Making Strides is part of the nation’s largest network of breast cancer walks, with all funds used for research and patient services. Hotdoggers don’t typically take money for services but during their charity events, they do fundraise. Ann and Allie worked with a graphic artist to come up with the perfect Wienermobile Cancer Support sticker and are hoping donations will roll in for their charity of choice.

(Photos courtesy Ann Kerr)

Both young women say the job is fun and rewarding and have met so many interesting people on their cross-country jaunt. They can sit for hours and talk about people who have made an impact on their lives and how they have made impacts, as well. Recently, they ran into a lifelong Wienermobile fan, an older gentleman who regaled them with stories of his extensive collections and how he had always wanted to see the inside of the unique vehicle. They went one better and offered the collector a ride. They both beamed as they remembered how happy they made him and honestly admitted it made them much happier. It truly was the mustard on the hot dog for them.

Both young women report, “Being a Hotdogger is truly the best job in the world. Every single day is a new adventure – you are meeting new people, exploring a new city, and experiencing new things. If you are interested in becoming a Hotdogger, have any questions about this role, or would like to see more of our journey, follow our Instagram accounts @om_angusann and @om_alliedog.”