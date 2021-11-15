Bear spotted relaxing in Richfield treetops

MONDAY 11/15/21 11:24 a.m.

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – Wildlife officials have safely removed a bear spotted in the treetops in Richfield. The bear was tranquilized, lowered from the tree and will be relocated to a safer area.

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – Heads up – there’s a bear above you!

Residents in Richfield were greeted by a furry surprise this morning while strolling outdoors. Richfield City Police captured a photo of a female bear relaxing comfortably up in the treetops.

Wildlife officials are on the scene as the bearer of bad news, trying to relocate the bear to a safer place. Officials are asking folks to avoid the area near 100 E. and 280 S. at this time.

With Utah being bear country, sometimes humans may cross paths with a bear. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has tips on what to do when encountering a bear.

“Black bears are the only native bear species currently in Utah, and they have an amazing sense of smell,” says the DWR. “They also have no problem eating the same type of food that people eat.”

“Even though they’re incredibly strong and surprisingly fast, black bears will typically do everything they can to avoid people,” says the DWR. “When a bear finds food, though, that all changes. Once it finds food, a bear will often become aggressive toward anything it perceives as threatening the area where it found the food. That includes people.”

If you encounter a bear:

Stand your ground — Do not back up, lie down or play dead. Staying calm will give the bear a chance to leave peacefully. Avoid using bear spray or deterrent if possible.

Don’t run away or climb a tree. Bear are excellent climbers and can run up to 35 mph.

Know bear behavior: If a bear stands up, grunts, moans or makes other sounds, it’s not being aggressive. These are the ways a bear gets a better look or smell and expresses its interest.

If a bear tries to attack, use bear spray and always fight back. You can defend yourself with rocks, sticks, backpacks, water bottles, anything you can find.

To check our more bear-related safety tips from the DWR, click here.