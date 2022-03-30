OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden’s Own, Utah’s largest independent distillery and award-winning leading producer of craft spirits is excited to announce the release of its 2022 Five Husbands vodka.

The distillery is known for its unique expressions of playful satire targeting Utah stereotypes. As a take on the company’s Five Wives Vodka, which pokes fun at polygamy, Ogden’s Own introduced Five Husbands Vodka for the first time in 2019 as a Pride Month special release. The product was embraced so much by consumers that the distillery has decided to make it a year-round offering, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community every day of the year.

As of March 22, Ogden’s Own has announced the selection of its Five Husband search. The five representatives will be featured on this year’s edition of the Five Husbands Vodka bottle. The group, carefully selected by the Ogden’s Own team to showcase their dedication to improving LGBTQ+ equality and visibility, represents a plethora of diverse backgrounds depictive of the LGBTQ+ community.

“It was a very difficult decision as we were very fortunate to receive more responses than we anticipated for this year’s label,” said Mark Fine, President and CEO of Ogden’s Own Distillery. “In selecting the Five ‘Husbands’, we didn’t just want it to be about a person who specifically identifies as a ‘Husband’, but a person who is authentically themselves and part of the rich tapestry that makes up the LGBTQ+ community.”

From left to right, the bottle’s label will feature Madazon Can-Can, Bryce Jackson, Matt Easton, Chef Bryan Woolley, and Christian Harvey.

Can-Can, a non-binary transmasculine person, has been faced with fear and rejection throughout their life as many find their feminine and masculine persona hard to understand.

“I have been involved in the (Queer) community primarily through work as a Burlesque and Drag King which also allows me to raise awareness through performance art. I teach Drag King classes inspiring others to develop a new skill, but to also facilitate a band of brothers that would support each other building a community of authenticity and offering a variety of drag in every gendered and non-gendered expression,” said Can-Can.

Jackson is the co-founder of Stonewall Sports, an LGBTQ+ not-for-profit sports league with over 1,300 members. In regards to the organization, Jackson noted, “This adult league brings back memories for many of not feeling included in sports growing up but now taking ownership and having fun. Many of the teams meet up outside of the league for dinners, movie nights, and just good old-fashioned fun.”

Easton, a Utah native and seventh-generation Mormon, came out publicly during his 2019 valedictorian speech at BYU. Currently, he is working on earning his Ph.D. in political science at Berkeley.

“My speech gathered a lot more attention than I initially thought it would and I ended up going on The Ellen Show, Ru Paul’s Talk Show, and Good Morning America to talk about my experience being gay at BYU. It has allowed me to springboard into the world of LBTQ+ activism, working on improving the treatment of queer people at BYU and the Mormon church,” said Easton. “My first alcoholic experience was actually drinking Five Wives Vodka and cranberry!” he recalls.

Woolley is an American Celebrity Chef, television personality, and operatic singer most known for his daily 30-minute cooking segment that airs on a local CBS affiliate, Cooking with Chef Bryan.

“If I could inspire and save just one person in knowing that being who they are is fine, then this is a success. I am passionate about my career as a chef and have made many friends allowing

me to travel and speak with wonderful people with shared interests,” said Woolley.

Harvey, better known by his stage name “Hoe Shi Minh” is SLC’s only Vietnamese performer. The stage personality, well-seasoned with many years of musical theater studies, hosts numerous LQBTQ+ shows around the city inspiring others to share their same zest for life while embracing who they really are.

“When I attend Asian-American functions I represent the queer community…and when I am involved with LGBTQ+ events I represent the Asian community. I am proud to be part of both,” Harvey said.

Ogden’s Own has proudly supported the LGBTQ+ community since its establishment in 2009. The organization has been the official alcohol sponsor of the Utah Pride Festival for several years now and has community ties to various local LGBTQ+ organizations like Equality Utah and the Utah Pride Center.

A portion of the Five Husband Vodka sale profits will be donated to support LGBTQ+ causes, and the bottle is expected to hit shelves in May, just in time for pride month.