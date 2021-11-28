Ogden woman dies after ATV crash in Idaho

FISH HAVEN, Idaho (ABC4) – An Ogden woman has died after a fatal ATV crash in Idaho on Friday.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman as 36-year-old Alicia Springfield of Ogden.

Authorities say Springfield was riding an ATV motor vehicle when she lost control and the vehicle overturned.

Springfield was transported to the Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Idaho for injury treatment. Emergency surgery efforts were performed, but were unsuccessful in saving her life. Springfield passed away from her injuries.

Her family has been notified and the accident is still under investigation by local authorities.