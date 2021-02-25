Ogden to host ‘First Friday Art Stroll’ on March 5

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden City officials say its first Friday Art Stroll Hybrid edition will continue for March.

City officials say there is an opportunity for people to watch from their homes as live videos are posted on the Ogden_Arts Instagram page.

Those who want to get out and see the art can do so as officials say precautions are taken by each open location. They added that the #OgdenSharesArt is another way for artists to have their work

featured on social media platforms.

During the Hybrid First Friday Art Stroll, short videos will be shared throughout the event on Friday, March 5 from 6-9 p.m. Officials say during the month of March there will be an added pop-up event with the HEARTS in Ogden featured throughout the city, by courtesy of the YCC Family Crisis Center.

The hearts are a fundraiser for their organization since their annual gala was canceled due to Covid-19. Waffle Love in Ogden, the Bonneville Space, and the Local Artisan Collective are a few locations open, according to officials.

These practice social distancing, require masks as you enter, and have sanitizing stations. Officials say you can stop by at The Corner, the small white kiosk on Washington and 25th Street to get an art stroll map.

Officials say those who want to be featured during the art stroll should continue to use the hashtag #OgdenSharesArt.

Officials said in a news release, “during this time of social distancing and change, art is always an outlet to express your thoughts and feelings.”

Artwork can be viewed on the following social media platforms:

IG – Ogden_Arts / The_Corner_Ogden

FB – OgdenCityArts / TheCorner / OgdensFirstFridayArtStroll

Website: https://www.ogdencity.com/770/First-Friday-Art-Stroll