Ogden teen arrested after heavily armed incident, planned ‘suicide by cop’

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A teenager has been arrested after threatening his family while armed with multiple loaded weapons on Thursday.

The Ogden City Police Department has identified the suspect as 18-year-old Matais Yosino. Police first responded to a weapons disturbance at 258 N Eccles Ave. in Ogden around 4:20 a.m.

Yosino was armed with two guns — a shotgun and a pistol — while threatening his family members. He also threatened to shoot police officers, according to the arresting document.

The suspect’s family told police that Yosino had forced his way into his sister’s room and held the shotgun to both of their heads before firing a shot into the ceiling.

Upon searching the home, police discovered both the pistol and shotgun the family described, along with a plastic bong containing drug paraphernalia and along with what appeared to be a homemade firearm.

Yosino’s mother mentioned the suspect had been drinking before the threatening incident. Upon police questioning, he admitted to being drunk and threatening his family while armed.

Yosino wanted to “commit suicide by cop” but police later found a bulletproof vest the suspect said he planned to wear for protection.

The suspect has been arrested on seven charges including felony discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief, and more.

Yosino is currently booked at the Weber County Sheriff’s Office. He was previously convicted of a felony as a juvenile before this incident.