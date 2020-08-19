Ogden teacher makes see-through barrier for her class, during pandemic

OGDEN, UTAH (ABC4 News) – Teachers are getting creative when it comes to keeping their students safe.

Ogden School District starts class next week and even though kids are required to wear masks, one teacher made a plexiglass barrier to keep her students safe.

Teaching Phonics usually begins during Kindergarten, which is why Lauren Krumperman created a see-through barrier.

“It’s mandated that we wear a mask fully at all times, so this concept might not work in all classrooms, but just knowing the concept of what you can do with a plexiglass can be applied to our tables, and in other ways,” said Krumperman.

She purchased the supplies on her own and spent about $150. It can fit three students at a table.

“I can save those receipts and turn them in and I will be reimbursed for it,” she added.

Ms. Krumperman says she hopes this barrier will bring her students together in a new way since tables are 6 feet apart and will only seat three.

“And the more we can try to solve our problems and look at what our problems are, the better,” said Krumperman.

Adding that her hopes are to help other teachers, who feel they might need to take an extra step toward safety.

“Look at what the teachers need, reach out to your classrooms and your classes and your schools, and see what they could possibly need and see how you can help,” she said.

Ms. Krumperman says she hopes parents have discussions with their children, to stay safe this school year.

“Teach them they can be helpers, by keeping their masks on they are keeping themselves and others safe, by washing their hands, they are keeping themselves and others safe,” she added.

Ms. Krumperman is offering help to other teachers who may want to make this plexiglass barrier. For more information, you can go to heritage.ogdensd.org and contact the school.

If community members want to offer support to a teacher, go to: DonorsChoose.org here several teachers have grant projects listed on this platform and many of the projects include donation matches from community partners.