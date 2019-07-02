Ogden structure fire sends 4 people to the hospital, displaces 7

ODEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Four people have been transported to the hospital for medical evaluation after a structure fire in Ogden Tuesday morning.

The Ogden City Fire Department says they started responding to calls of a structure fire at 5:33am Tuesday.

Officials say 17 firefighters from Ogden City and Roy Fire Departments arrived on scene with three ladder trucks, one engine, one paramedic unit, one ambulance, and the Battalion Chief to combat the fire.

Crews on scene are reporting power lines down on the property, utility companies are enroute to the scene.

Four patients have been transported to local hospitals for medical evaluation, officials say. With the Red Cross requested to assist seven displaced occupants.

Fire crews on scene are reporting this fire is out.

The cause of this fire in unknown. The Ogden City Fire Department is investigating.

This is a developing story. Details will be shared as they become available.

