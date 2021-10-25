Ogden schools offer free, on-demand tutoring, first in the state

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As the nation closes out a school year marred by the pandemic, some states are now starting to release new standardized test scores that offer an early glimpse at just how far students have fallen behind — with some states reporting that the turbulent year has reversed years of progress across every academic subject. New York, Georgia and some other states pushed to cancel testing for a second year so schools could focus on classroom learning. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Students in Ogden will now have free, on-demand access to tutoring whenever they may need it.

The Ogden School District will be offering students in grades 5-12 access to free, unlimited online tutoring help. The school district is partnering with Paper, an online tutoring service.

School officials say this move is aimed at addressing unequal student access to private tutoring. Officials hope this service will provide accelerated learning for children and teens, along with closing the achievement gap.

Ogden School District is the first school district to offer such a program to its students. Paper offers 24/7 access to tutors along with multilingual options across 200 subject categories. The Ogden School District currently serves around 11,500 students. Officials say approximately 55% of Ogden students are minorities and about 75% are from low-income homes.

“We are excited to offer this to our students,” said Ogden School District Superintendent Luke Rasmussen. “They will be able to access academic support whenever they need it. This will be a significant source of help for our students and one that we hope our families will take full advantage of. Many students of all different ability levels need additional one-on-one guidance and this program will remove barriers associated with private tutoring or scheduling conflicts to receive that support.”

Whether students need help with homework, studying for a test, or someone to proofread and advise on an essay, Paper tutors can assist them. The tutoring sessions will be recorded and accessible by teachers so school officials can gain a better understanding of where learning gaps may be present.

“Every class has a variety of students on different learning paths,” said Heritage Elementary School Teacher Sarah Goodsell. “Our students will benefit from the help that the tutors offer that is tailored to the level they are at in that given subject. It opens up more opportunities for our students to reach their own personal goals or to help the students get that extra push with something they are struggling with in a class. We are so excited to have a partnership with paper.co that opens up tutoring 24/7 to all of our students.”