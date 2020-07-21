Ogden School District Board of Education approves district’s plan for students to return to school this Fall

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – During a special session Monday, the Ogden School District Board of Education approved the District’s plan for students to return to school this Fall. The plan is titled Keeping Ogden Healthy according to the district.

“Despite the challenges of this pandemic, I have the utmost confidence that the Ogden School District will be able to meet and provide for the academic and social-emotional learning opportunities for all of our children” said Superintendent Dr. Rich Nye.

Public school students were dismissed from school in March of 2020 as Governor Gary Herbert instructed educators to pivot to school-led, distance-based learning in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The school dismissal order remained in effect through the conclusion of the 2019-2020 school year, according to the district.

Since June, Ogden School District says they have been developing a plan for students to resume their education at the commencement of the 2020-2021 school year. As a highly diverse school district with roughly 50% minority enrollment and approximately 70% of students qualifying for free or reduced lunch, Ogden School District says they recognize the needs of families frequently extends beyond the core curriculum.

In alignment with feedback gathered from student, parent, and employee surveys, Ogden School District added that they will invite students back to school campuses this Fall.

Ogden School District say they are sensitive to the needs of students and their family members who will be better served via an alternative approach. Ogden Online school has been made available to meet that need.

Ogden School District says their personal technology device initiative, Digital Elevation, is designed to provide a personal technology device for each student, the district announced the expansion of its virtual learning program from an online school program focused on secondary students to an online program delivering online education in core curriculum to students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

The Ogden School District 2020-2021 school year will begin Thursday, August 20, 2020.



