Ogden residents out of power due to damaged power line

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – 5,100 customers are out of power in Ogden.
Rocky Mountain Power says there are four major outages caused by a damaged line.
The outages in the area were due to a bird interference at the Uintah substation, according to Rocky Mountain Power.
The power outage was first reported at 6:49 p.m. and Rocky Mountain Power says the estimated time of restoration is 10:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.
