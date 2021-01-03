Ogden Police search for stolen ambulance, Sunday

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden officials are on the lookout for a suspect who allegedly stole an ambulance, Saturday night.

According to the Ogden Police Department, on January 2, an ambulance was stolen from the area of 3rd street and Washington Blvd.

“During the night somebody decided they wanted to try their hand at being a firefighter,” the team writes on Facebook. “They stole an ambulance from the area of 3rd St and Washington Blvd, and have yet to return it, we are now hoping the public can help us find the stolen vehicle.”

The Ambulance Unit Number is 20142 and is located over the wheel well and should have plate 213672EX.

If anyone locates the vehicle or has info about the theft please call Weber Dispatch at 801-395-8221.