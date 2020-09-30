Reported officer-involved shooting in Ogden Wednesday morning

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A reported officer-involved shooting happened early Wednesday morning in Ogden.

According to police, an officer was responding to an alarm at AAMCO on Washington and 31st, and when he arrived he saw broken glass and an individual through the window.

An incident arose and the officer shot the suspect in the arm.

The suspect was transported to McKay Dee Hospital and is expected to be okay.

No other details have been released, however, ABC4 has a crew there and will continue to bring you updates on ABC4 Midday news at 11.