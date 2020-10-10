Ogden Police mourn the passing of K9 Karma

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Ogden Police department has announced the passing of one of their cherished police dogs. K9 Karma.

Via a Facebook post the department said:

“He died following a months-long battle with a debilitating health condition. Karma faithfully served the department for more than 6 years. He loved police work and excelled in every aspect of the position. He was a dedicated partner, friend, and—most importantly—family member. Karma spent his final moments surrounded by those who loved him.

“We are forever grateful for his dedicated service to our department and city.”

“Rest in Peace, Karma. You will be missed by all.”