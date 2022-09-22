OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden Police Department is looking for an auto theft suspect who they say intentionally hit an officer with a vehicle.

According to the Ogden Police Department this happened on September 21 around 9:00 p.m.

In a statement to ABC4, the police department stated:

“Members of the police department located a stolen vehicle in the area of 2800 Monroe Blvd. An officer attempted to make contact with the driver of the stolen vehicle. While exiting his vehicle, the suspect vehicle turned into him, and struck him. The vehicle fled the area and ultimately evaded police. The officer had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.”

At this time, the police department is not releasing any additional information of the suspect or the incident.

ABC4 will update this story as additional information is released.