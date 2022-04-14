OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Representatives of Ogden Friends of Acoustic Music (OFOAM) are excited to announce the lineup for the 14th annual Ogden Music Festival that is set to take place from June 3 to June 5 at Weber County’s historic Fort Buenaventura.

Along with a variety of performances, the three-day event will feature on-site camping, workshops, late-night campground jams, art vendors, and local food and beverage options.

“September 2021 was great, just what we needed in the midst of the pandemic, and it will feel so good to get back to our regular schedule,” says festival co-director Reba Nissen.

The family-friendly kick-off to summer will be offering free admission to kids ages 16 and under, along with a KidZone, and the venue’s Instrument Petting Zoo which will showcase the Raychel LeBlanc memorial WILL & WAY, an instrument and instruction program.

According to representatives, this year’s Ogden Music Festival lineup will include the following artists:

Sam Bush

Amy Helm

The Travelin’ McCourys

The Grateful Ball

Flor De Toloache

The Brothers Comatose

Missy Raines & Allegheny

Carolyn Wonderland

AJ Lee and Blue Summit

Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton

Big Richard

Stillhouse Junkies

The Proper Way

David Burchfield & The Fire Guild

At this time, “tweeners” or local artists who will perform in between main acts have not yet been announced.