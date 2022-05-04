OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – With snowpack well underway and Utah reservoirs only a fraction of what they have been in years past, Ogden City Mayor, Mike Caldwell, has signed a declaration of severe water shortage, effective immediately.

According to representatives of Ogden, the city’s council voted unanimously on Tuesday evening to move forward with Phase 2 of the Water Shortage Management Plan. This decision comes shortly after Governor Spencer Cox issued an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency in Utah regarding the ongoing drought.

As stressed by Ogden representatives, the following guidelines are effective immediately and will remain in effect until Nov. 1, though that date may be subject to change:

No outdoor irrigation between 10 am – 6 pm

Wait to water grass until it shows visible signs of stress. Waiting to water promotes deep root growth. Limit irrigation to 2 days per week (20 minutes per irrigation for pop-up sprays, 40-minutes for rotors (½-inch of water per irrigation).

All residential water customers of Ogden City are encouraged to reduce their water use by at least ten percent and commercial water customers are encouraged to implement a water management plan and reduce their water use by at least 15 percent.

Maintain and properly adjust your irrigation system to avoid wasting water. Adjust watering times

based on weather and follow the conservewater.utah.gov weekly watering guide. Grass needs less water than you think.

Use a swimming pool cover when the pool is not in use. Lower the pool water level by four inches to minimize water loss by splashing.

Avoid using outdoor fountains and ponds that spray above the water surface.

Avoid hard-surface washing of sidewalks and driveways (Except for health or safety).

Use a positive pressure nozzle when washing vehicles.

Ogden representatives have noted that Council Member Richard Hyer suggested the city is planning to consider a “Flip the Strip” program. This effort would urge residents to opt for drought-tolerant landscaping and would reduce outdoor watering altogether.