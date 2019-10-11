Ogden man found dead in UTV in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 57-year-old Ogden man was found dead shortly after he was reported missing.

Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said Brent Daily was reported missing around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9. At that time, he was believed to be in a UTV near Willard Peak in Box Elder County.

Deputies said he had left Ogden on October 8 with plans to go riding in the mountains above Liberty and Avon.

It was reported that Daily had a medical condition that required much-needed medication.

Box Elder, Weber and Cache Search and Rescue units were all activated along with a helicopter from Utah DPS Aero Bureau to help find Daily.

Officials said Daily’s pickup and trailer were later located near Liberty in Weber County. The aircrew found Daily around 5 p.m. in the Willard Basin area but when the helicopter landed crews determined that he had died.

Investigators at the scene were unable to determine if the crash caused Daily’s death or if he suffered a medical issue that caused the crash.

Daily’s body was transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the exact cause of death.

