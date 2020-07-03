Ogden man charged with murder in fatal Riverdale stabbing

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 49-year-old Ogden man has been charged with murder after police said he stabbed two people nearly over a dozen times in Riverdale Tuesday night.

David Keith Wade has been charged with first-degree felony aggravated murder and attempted murder as well as third-degree felony aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person on Thursday in Ogden’s 2nd District Court.

According to charging documents, police were called to a stabbing in the area behind the Rocky Mountain Power substation on Pacific Ave and 300 West just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

A woman told police she saw Wade stab two individuals with a knife.

Officers located two people, one with 16 stab wounds who was already deceased and another who was transported to McKay Dee Hospital with eight stab wounds and may be paralyzed.

The woman said she was so frightened for her life she hid behind a tree beneath tall grass and listened as Wade walked around yelling for her. She fled the scene and was able to contact someone to call police.

Another witness said Wade came up to him and told him he had “gotten the two boys good” and wanted to show him but eventually attacked the man and put him in a chokehold.

The man told police he hit Wade in the head with a metal pipe to stop him from choking him.

Detectives said the two men who were stabbed were camping in the area and were transients who were riding trains. The two witnesses were homeless and camping in the same area and knew of Wade who was camping in the same area.

A bloody knife was found during a search of the area.

Wade would not speak to officers when they tried to interview him.

A background on Wade shows he has previously been convicted of felony assault with a deadly weapon and spent time in a prison in California. Wade has numerous other arrests in multiple states involving the use or possession of deadly weapons.

In 2018, Wade was charged in Salt Lake County with stabbing a woman, but the case was dismissed when the victim failed to show up for the preliminary hearing.

Wade is being held at the Salt Lake County Jail without bail.