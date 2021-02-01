Ogden man calls police after roommate allegedly cooked meth in their kitchen

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man called police after reporting that his roommate was allegedly cooking meth in their home.

According to a probable cause statement, officers responded to the 500 block of 29th street for a report that the caller’s roommate was cooking meth.

The man who called 911 said that the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Ricky Haws, was cooking a pan of liquid in the oven. When his roommate confronted Haws about the pan, Haws said, “Don’t take that out, I’m cooking meth, don’t call the cops.”

The following morning, the 911 caller reported that he awoke to a chemical smell. He went into the kitchen an saw a milky white liquid in the oven.

When officers arrived at the home, they reported that they saw beakers, glassware, pipettes, funnels, and methamphetamine pipes in a bedroom of the home. Officers then attempted to talk to the suspect and he walked out of the living room.

When the officers were later able to talk to the suspect, he claimed that he was using all of the equipment for “distilling alcohol.” The officers then asked Haws for permission, to the home, which he denied. The officers then told Haws that they would apply for a warrant to enter the home if Haws didn’t let them in. Haws then let the officers in the home, and was later taken into custody.

Police found items that are typically used in a meth lab, as well as several books with chemical formulas written inside them.

In an interview with police, Haws said that he was not cooking meth and was experimenting with chemistry in an attempt to make alcohol. Haws later changed his story, telling police that he was using the equipment to remove iodine from meth that he smokes.

Haws also told police that he is not a chemist, but did take a chemistry course in college. He claimed that he had been conducting these experiments for about a week.

Haws arrested for operation of a clandestine laboratory, and possession of drug paraphernalia.