OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after he was found unconscious while an infant girl was seen dangling out of the car window.

Ogden City Police say Dominick Richard Ludwick, 25, is the suspect.

The incident happened on Sunday near the area of 13th and Washington Blvd. in Ogden.

Eyewitnesses say they saw Ludwick unconscious in the driver’s seat while a two-year-old girl was seen standing in the front seat, trying to wake him up.

According to arresting documents, the little girl was seen hanging out of the driver-side window, leaving eyewitnesses concerned that she would fall out into the street.

When police arrived, Ludwick’s car was still running and officers had to wake him up.

Police noticed a scent of marijuana coming from the vehicle. When Ludwick woke up, his eyes were glossy, bloodshot and appeared “heavy.”

Police say Ludwick failed sobriety field tests and refused consent for a blood test.

The child’s mother later arrived at the scene and took custody of the girl. Authorities say the girl was not buckled inside a child seat at the time and the seat was seen leaning against the passenger side door.

Ludwick was arrested on three charges including driving under the influence with a minor, endangerment of a child and refusal of chemical test.