Flames embark Ogden home; cause under investigation

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A fire erupts out of an Ogden home resulting in about 50,000 dollars in damages early Wednesday.

Ogden City Firefighters were called to the scene of 3371 Baker Drive on reports of a three-story residential house fire at 1:20 a.m.

When arrived on scene, smoke and flames actively trailed the rear of the home. Crews then quickly mitigated the flames and ensured to contain the fire to its original location.

According to Ogden City Fire, there is about $50,000 in damages and the cause remains under investigation.

There are no reported injuries.