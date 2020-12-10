OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Ogden High School is moving to remote learning for the next two weeks, beginning Friday, following another outbreak at the school this week. It’s the second time this school has moved to a soft closure, but district leaders aren’t letting the pandemic get in the way of students’ activities.

Practice isn’t something that can be put on pause, according to Stan Renda the Band Director at Ogden High School. The Utah High School Activities Association is allowing schools to continue activities if there are less than three cases in a group. They also have to be tested every two weeks.

“Music and any kind of skill like that, doesn’t just happen, you can’t just cram that like the night before a test, you have to build upon those skills and it takes perseverance,” said Stan Renda, the band director for Ogden High School.

“It’s taught me so many leadership skills and just how to live life,” said Michael Kamigaki, student at Ogden High.

At the end of the week, Renda has his students submit a short video assignment to see how his students are progressing. Ogden School District uses Google Meets for online learning.

“Actually put my lesson plan up like I would when we’re in person, it has our set of warm-ups the portion of music that they will do in class, students have to have their video on, but their microphone is muted,” said Renda.

Seniors last year couldn’t have their final concert, so Renda is making sure their show on the 15th is happening. Students will be tested Monday.

“If they come back with negative results, we’ll be able to put on a quick dress rehearsal and put on our show, the following day,” said Renda.

“The fact that the Utah High School Activities Association is still allowing like, basketball and all the sports and activities, music is actually under the umbrella,” said Renda.

“Things can still move forward and music, is still there,” said Kamigaki.

Ogden High will have a concert on Tuesday, students have been given tickets for their families to join the social distance safe event at the school.