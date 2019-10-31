Ogden first responders try to keep homeless warm during cold snap

OGDEN (ABC4 News) -The Ogden City Police Department says there’s a shortage of available resources for homeless Utahns as the state experienced record-breaking cold temperatures.

“The efforts in Salt Lake City have pushed additional homeless persons and families into the Ogden area, resulting in a shortage of available services,” said the department in a press release Wednesday.

Some of Ogden’s finest spent the night up to their knees in thick brush saying it’s a high probability of people being out in freezing temperatures.

“We are hoping to help them to get to the shelter, not just a shelter but any service they may need,” said Lieutenant Will Far with the Ogden City Police Department.

Forty beds opened up at two area shelters knowing the cold temps could be a problem.

Officers said they handed out half a dozen coats to homeless people in encampments to keep them warm at night.

“We are concerned for their well being,” the lieutenant added.

Police and fire don’t see this as an issue that is going to go away anytime soon.

Lt. Farr said, “It is something we plan to continue to do to build those relations with those individuals so they understand that we are not here to try and cause them any issues or problems.”

One sergeant estimates 300-400 homeless or transients will be spending the winter in the Ogden area, and that’s why they are out on foot, looking to help those in need.

