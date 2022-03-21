OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah dentist has been convicted of tax-related fraud and crimes on Monday.

A federal grand jury found Derald Wilford Geddes guilty of evading millions in back income taxes. Geddes owned and operated Mount Ogden Dental PC in Ogden.

Officials say from around 1998-2014, Geddes evaded $1.8 million in back federal income taxes. He was also found guilty of obstructing the IRS’ attempts to collect the taxes.

Geddes filed false liens against properties he owned and submitted false “bonds to discharge debt that he claimed were from the account of the former Treasury Secretary.”

Geddes faces a maximum of five years in prison for the charges of tax evasion and three years for each count of filing a false tax return and impeding the IRS.

The final sentencing will be determined by a federal district court judge. Sentencing will also depend on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, officials say.

The case is currently being investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation.

The announcement was made by acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Andrea T. Martinez for the District of Utah.