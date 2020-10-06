Ogden couple looking for dog who was hit, killed by car then taken by the driver

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The family of a dog who was allegedly hit and killed by a car is pleading with the public for help in finding her.

The couple is trying to find the driver who apparently hit the dog and left, taking the dog’s body with them.

Baylie Goucher and AJ Turner were told by their neighbors that Driggs was hit by a car on 26th Street between Fowler Ave. and Jackson Ave. between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday.

Driggs is a 9-month-old Collie Lab mix.

Baylie and AJ say they have called every vet, the animal hospital and the shelter looking for information but so far have been unable to find Driggs.

The couple said they know it is not the driver’s fault but they want Drigg’s body back so they can properly put her to rest.





If you have any information about Driggs please contact us at news@ABC4.com and we will put you in touch with Baylie and AJ.

