ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Ogden Clinic leaders tell ABC4 News, they are dealing with an overwhelming surge of patients and are running low on supplies and staff for COVID-19 testing. ABC4’s Northern Utah correspondent, Jordan Verdadeiro has the full story.

“It’s been 8-9 months now and I’m a float MA, and I work from Pleasant View all the way to Bountiful sometimes and literally last week was the first time that I’ve seen pure exhaustion on everybody’s face,” said Becky Poppleton, a float medical assistant for Ogden Clinic.

It’s a crisis for staff at all 9 urgent care Ogden Clinics in Northern Utah.

“Here at Ogden Clinic, we’re only testing symptomatic patients because we’re really low on supplies,” said Brandt Workman, the practice administrator.

“As a healthcare clinic, an outpatient health care clinic, we are subject to government allocations, maximums for supplies that we can receive each month,” said Valerie Kierejewski, spokesperson for Ogden Clinic.

The clinic is having to turn asymptomatic patients away for testing. Ogden Clinic leaders say it’s performed 34,000 COVID-19 tests since March.

“14,000 of those 34,000 have taken place within the last 30 days,” said Kierejewski.

Another concern, is trying to prevent staff from burning out.

“It’s just been a chronic thing and it’s just wearing on everybody,” said Poppleton.

Adding onto an already busy time with flu season and other ailments that come with cold weather.

“We’re seeing up to 200% additional patient flow through out clinics, really challenging our processes and our staff,” said Kierejewski.

“Our staff is working hard and I think the community could help us do, is to just be patient,” said Workman.

Ogden Clinic leaders are asking possible COVID-19 patients to only come in after experiencing 3 to 5 days of symptoms, to make sure tests are accurate.

MORE NEWS: