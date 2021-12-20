Ogden City offers rewards leading to vandalism and graffiti arrests

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden city officials are offering rewards for information leading to the arrest of graffiti vandals throughout the city.

Officials say the city has been struggling with an increase in vandalism and tagging.

“When a business or historic building is tagged, it’s not just a blight on all those efforts, it’s often accompanied by permanent physical damage to these fragile spaces,” city officials explain.

Removing graffiti off building facades in Ogden requires damaging procedures such as scrubbing and layered scraping of historic bricks, wood treatments or a new coat of paint. Those procedures can become quite costly and time-consuming, officials say.

Rewards are being offered by Ogden City along with the Ogden Downtown Alliance. $1,000 will be rewarded for information leading to an arrest for vandalism taking place within the historic downtown district.

For vandalism taking place with Ogden city boundaries, a reward of $500 will be offered for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any further information regarding graffiti or vandalism within the city, please contact Ogden Police Investigations at (801) 629-8228.