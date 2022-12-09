SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Christmas Village in Ogden is celebrating a milestone. This year marks 60 years of turning downtown Ogden into a winter wonderland and bringing smiles to generations of families.

There really is something for everyone at the Ogden Christmas Village. To mark the 60th anniversary of the village, visitors will find an animated Christmas tree, an enormous waterfall effect on one of the massive trees that lines the grounds at Ogden City Hall, and a special ornament in every single one of the 65 decorated cottages.

“I came here from the time I was two years old and on,” Craig Bielik told ABC4. “It’s deep in my heart, and that’s one of the reasons I work on the committee.” Bielik is the vice chair of the committee. He, along with many others, puts in hundreds of hours of work every year to make sure the village is ready in time for the holidays.

“I came here on my first date with my wife. Okay. A lot of us have those deep, deep traditions,” Bielik said. “You don’t have to explain Christmas Village to anyone who’s been here.”

Spanning four city blocks in the heart of downtown Ogden, with nearly one million twinkling lights and hundreds of visitors nightly, the village is a sight to see.

It’s a tradition that spans generations. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the village. The Christmas Village’s diamond jubilee. There are a few new additions this year to mark the special occasion. One of those additions is made up of 65 matching diamond ornaments. One ornament for every cottage. Families can spend time admiring the unique decorations in each cottage while looking for the diamond ornament that is hidden inside all of the cottages.

The village is open daily from 5:00 p.m. through midnight. The last night of the season will be January 1. It is free to the public.