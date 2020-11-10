Ogden Bizarre Market will shift online per latest emergency declaration

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to Governor Herbert’s temporary statewide restrictions, privately-owned businesses and events may still operate only if they are able to follow guidelines such as social distancing and wearing face coverings, but some local business owners are wary.

The Monarch is home to local artisans, it’s also where the Ogden Bizarre Market takes place every weekend, spearheaded by Daniel Mathews.

“We found out that the local winter market wasn’t going to be going this year, we negotiated with The Monarch to figure out a way we could help small businesses,” said Daniel Mathews, of Indie Ogden Magazine.

Julie Lindsey and her husband own Z’s Hot Sauce and Marinades. Since they work out of their home, events like this are where they make most of their income.

“People want to come and they want to see you and they want to look at what they are about to purchase, versus just online,” said Lindsey.

According to Weber-Morgan Health Department leaders, despite the governor’s latest mandate, events can still be held.

“We have a huge building, we require masks, we could do this safely but this is a huge question of not if we can or can’t but if we should,” said Mathews.

“It’s not that we don’t take things seriously, we certainly do, but we’re just trying to do this in a way where people can still support their families,” said Lindsey.

Mathews says since the emergency alert systems are being pushed, locals are reacting.

“We’ve seen since then, dwindling attendance, I think people are apprehensive,” said Mathews.

They are now shifting the market to a virtual event for the next couple of weeks that will broadcast on social media, but the decision comes with a price to pay for people like Lindsey.

“It’s kind of like finding out that your hours are being cut back drastically at work, how would you react? I mean if someone came up and said if you’re working full time, you’re going to be cut back to 10 hours a week, could you live on that?” said Lindsey.

“If you have the opportunity to use your dollars to support the community, please do, small businesses might not survive this,” added Mathews.

Click here for more information on the Ogden Bizarre Market and other local vendors.

