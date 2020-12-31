Ogden bars prepare for New Year’s Eve

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Bars and restaurants on 25th street are usually packed with people, but owners tell us with coronavirus and people having house parties, things will be looking a little different this year.

“We have absolutely no idea what to expect this year, I think it’s going to be an interesting time,” said Sue Wilkerson.

Co-owner, Tommy Clark wants to see a crowd, despite coronavirus concerns.

“There could be a big crowd, or there are a lot of house parties so we don’t know what to expect we’re hoping we have a lot of people showing up,” said Clark.



The Lighthouse Lounge is preparing to welcome 2021, after a year of hardship like many other business owners.



“We’ve got super food, we got dollar champagne for the toast at midnight, to get rid of 2020!” said Wilkerson.



And bar owners say they are ready to keep patrons safe if a crowd should appear.

“Well ask people to stand outside until somebody else goes out and then the next person can come in,” said Clark.



And installing new units to improve the air.

“And part of that is blue light filters that kill 99% of the bacteria so all of our air in our bar is constantly circulating, killing hopefully the bad bugs,” said Wilkerson.



Reminding patrons to bring their masks if they’re going out and stay safe while enjoying themselves.

“Yeah, 2020, we’re sort of done,” said Wilkerson.