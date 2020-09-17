OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – After one mother suddenly lost her three-month-old baby to SIDS or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, she wants to share her experience with other parents with infants.

“I don’t get to see his smile, I don’t get to watch him crawl, his first step, his first day at school, his first girlfriend, his marriage, his kids, I don’t get to see any of that,” said Taylor Batchen Claypool.

On the morning of September 10, Taylor Batchen Claypool found her son Jayden, blue, in his crib.

“His eyes were open and he was just sitting there,” said Taylor.

Taylor and Jace say they tried CPR and called 911.

“They had given us hope, by telling us that he had a pulse of 66,” said Jace Claypool.

Taylor and Jace say they weren’t allowed in the ambulance, due to COVID-19 precautions during the pandemic. Baby Jayden was rushed to the hospital and they were pulled aside by officers for questioning.

“When we arrived 45 minutes later, at the hospital we were informed that he never had a pulse that he passed at least two hours before I had found him,” said Taylor.

Doctors tell Taylor and Jace their son died from SIDS, or sudden infant death syndrome. According to the Mayo Clinic, SIDS is the unexplained death, usually during sleep, of a seemingly healthy baby less than a year old.

“Your child’s in perfect health condition one day and the very next, they are gone,” said Jace.

Taylor says looking back, she noticed Jayden would retract occasionally, before his death.

“Around here in his mouth would turn blue when he would cry, making him do this and gasp for air like he was struggling to breathe,” said Taylor.

Taylor added she wishes she monitored baby Jayden’s sleep more closely.

“I have cried so much, I physically can’t cry anymore,” said Taylor.

The Mayo Clinic advises parents to keep cribs as bare as possible and have your baby sleep in your room, in a crib.

The Claypool’s also have a go fund me, to help pay for funeral expenses.