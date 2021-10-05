Police searching for 3 suspects who stole vehicles and credit cards in Park City

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Park City Police Department

feedingamerica

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are looking for three suspects who allegedly stole two cars and burglarized others in Park City.

The trio drove into parking lots at the Montage Hotel, the Stag Lodge, and the Park City Ski resort in a blue Ford crew cab on Oct. 2. The suspects are described as two white males and one white female with blonde curly hair.

A press release states the group stole a black 2021 Jeep Gladiator with Utah tag U201LX and a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse with Idaho license 8BHM955.

Aside from stealing two cars from the parking lots, the suspects also reportedly stole credit cards from multiple vehicles, authorities say. Those cards were then used to purchase items from businesses in Park City and Summit County.

The blue Ford crew cab is described as a newer model with a possible shattered rear window and possible Colorado license plates.

Authorities obtained surveillance photos of the alleged suspects and the blue truck they drove.

Courtesy: Park City Police Department

If you have any information on this case, contact the Park City Police Department through their Tip-a-Cop-Line at (435)-615-5555.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

feedingamerica

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories