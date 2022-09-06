UTAH (ABC4) – Officials issued warnings about hiking conditions after seeing multiple hiker deaths and injuries over Labor Day weekend.

“Our resources were pretty well tapped, and I do believe it’s because it’s a holiday and because it was so hot,” Salt Lake County Search and Rescue Public Information Officer Wayne Bassham said.

Bassham has been a Salt Lake County Search and Rescue team member for 13 years.

He said yesterday, his team responded to four back-to-back rescue calls, the most he’s ever seen in a day.

Officials pointed to the busy weekend and the record heat as the main problems.

“What would normally be an enjoyable excursion may be something that becomes a problem,” Sgt. Spencer Cannon with Utah County Sheriff’s Office said.

And with triple digit temperatures still on the horizon, officials say there are precautions you need to take before heading out on a hike.

First, avoid and protect yourself from the heat as much as possible.

“Do your hike early in the morning. If you really wanna go hiking get up early when the sun comes up and limit your hike to a couple of hours,” Bassham said.

Second, always make sure someone knows where you are and come to the hike prepared.

“Tell someone that you’re gonna be hiking. Hike with a friend, never hike alone. Take more water and food than you can possibly imagine needing,” Bassham advised.

Third, make a plan before going on your trail and be ready to change those plans if things go wrong.

“Don’t be afraid to call for help if needed. Don’t be afraid to change your plans while you’re in route to your location, and if you’re not going to be able to make it to your destination, change plans, turn around. There’s nothing wrong with that,” Cannon said.

And remember, these search and rescue teams are volunteer based. They’ve missed holidays, birthdays and more to respond to emergencies, because they want to make sure hikers get home safely.