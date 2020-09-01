Officials explain large detonation that caused ‘shaking and rumbling’ near Utah test and training range

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A large detonation operation occurred at the Utah Test Range that may have caused the “shaking and rumbling” local residents may have noticed Monday afternoon.

The detonation happened at 12:11 p.m. and involved the destruction of a rocket motor and solid propellant of a navy ballistic missile, according to officials.

“Before detonations, the Air Force typically takes atmospheric readings to check wind speed, direction, and other factors that are entered into a sound model to determine if conditions are within an acceptable range. If the model predicts that noise is going to be louder than permitted levels at locations along the Wasatch Front, a detonation will be delayed. With the variability of upper atmospheric weather conditions this time of the year, the model does not always accurately predict sound levels along the Wasatch Front,” said Michelle Cottle, chief of the 75th Civil Engineer Group’s Environmental Branch. “We had something similar happen in 2014 and in 2017.”

Learn more about the large detonation program.