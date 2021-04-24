Officials clean up James Madison Park

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) – An organization determined to clean up rivers and beaches from all over the world, is making a pitstop in West Valley City.

On April 24, Global High Seas Marine Preserve is dedicating time to clean up the river at James Madison Park located near 1100 West and 3300 South.

“Our members are working to clean these rivers and beaches in several states and countries,” they share.

According to the team, Utah was selected as their organization has pledged to clean up all rivers worldwide.

“Our organization is working hard…We are working with universities and various organizations educating people on what is happening and how we can turn this around,” they add.

Global High Seas Marine Preserve invites anyone interested in their worldwide cleanup to stop by at James Madison Park in West Valley City.

“Our belief is Earth Day is everyday,” they conclude.