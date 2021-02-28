Officials apologize for vaccination registration error Saturday

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is informing the public of a vaccination registration error, Saturday.

On February 27, The Utah Department of Health gives a statement regarding vaccination appointments scheduled through Vaccinate.Utah.Gov.

“An error in the registration system at Vaccinate.Utah.Gov allowed Utah residents who are not currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to schedule appointments. Approximately 7,200 people who do not meet eligibility requirements were able to make appointments,” informs the department. “These appointments will be canceled over the next 24 hours, and email notifications will be sent to each person whose appointment has been canceled. Several hundred people, after learning of the error on social media, have already canceled appointments on their own. If anyone feels their appointment has been canceled in error they should contact the local health department where they scheduled their appointment, or try scheduling their appointment again online.”

“We apologize for this error and for any confusion it has caused. COVID-19 vaccine eligibility criteria can be found at coronavirus.utah/gov/vaccine,” they add.”We appreciate the enthusiasm Utah residents have exhibited for the COVID-19 vaccine, and we strongly encourage all Utahns to get vaccinated once they become eligible.”