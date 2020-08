SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – South Salt Lake Police and Fire Department personnel worked together to recover the deceased body a female from the river.

Officials say an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday at the State Medical Examiners office to determine the cause of death.

Courtesy: South Salt Lake City Police Department

Detectives say they are working with limited leads. Anyone around the Jordan River Parkway that noticed anything that may be helpful in this investigation, is asked to call (801) 840-4000 or (801) 412-3600.