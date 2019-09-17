Officer on slain student case quits, takes new police job

News
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A police officer who investigators say failed to relay a report about a University of Utah student’s ex-boyfriend before she was killed has resigned and joined another department.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Miguel Deras quit last week and has been hired to work as an officer in Logan.

Deras’s resignation came after police officials said he made similar errors on a separate domestic violence case and disciplined him.

An investigation into university track athlete Lauren McCluskey’s murder showed missed chances to prevent her death including when Deras did not pass on a report McCluskey made hours before she was killed.

Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen defended hiring Deras to the Tribune and said the officer did nothing “egregiously wrong.” He could not immediately be reached for comment.

