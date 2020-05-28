ODGEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – An officer has died after being shot responding to a call in Ogden Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at a home in the 300 block of Jackson Avenue around 2:14 p.m.

Few details are known and the officers identity has not yet been released but the Utah State Fraternal Order of Police posted this to their Facebook shortly after the incident.

ABC4 continues to monitor for updates as new information is released.