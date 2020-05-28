Breaking News
Officer-involved shooting in Ogden near 3rd and Jackson Ave., residents asked to shelter-in-place

LIVE NOW: Officer killed during shooting at home in Ogden

by: Jennifer Gardiner,

ODGEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – An officer has died after being shot responding to a call in Ogden Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at a home in the 300 block of Jackson Avenue around 2:14 p.m.

Few details are known and the officers identity has not yet been released but the Utah State Fraternal Order of Police posted this to their Facebook shortly after the incident.

