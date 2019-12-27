SOUTH OGDEN (ABC4 News) – Authorities responded to an officer-involved shooting in South Ogden early Friday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened in the area of 4000 South and Wall avenue.

It all started in Ogden when officers say they tried to pull a driver over for a suspected DUI.

The driver did not pull over for officers and a pursuit was initiated by the South Ogden police.

At some point during the pursuit, officers spiked the tires of the Ford Mustang.

The pursuit continued and eventually ended.

Officers then approached the car and that’s when the officer-involved shooting took place.

Details are still limited at this time, but we do know that the officer is in stable condition.

The condition of the suspect is unknown at this time.

